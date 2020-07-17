The external review will look at use of force, training and supervision, body-worn cameras, internal affairs and data on stops and arrests for the previous three years. It will also examine the possibility of creating a civilian review panel and changes to how police provide mental health services and traffic enforcement. Finally, the review will explore opportunities for alternative dispute resolution, such as restorative justice and mediation.
The group will aim to deliver a report to the county manager by the middle of December, and the public will have a chance to provide input.
County Manager Mark Schwartz said city officials were prompted to launch the review by a listening session in recent months during which county residents expressed interest in police reform measures and some voiced concerns about interactions with Arlington police.
“We had been giving some thought generally to taking a look at our practices . . . but the George Floyd incident clearly brought that into focus,” Schwartz said.
The review will also inform the county’s search for a new police chief. Jay Farr, who has served in the role since 2015, is retiring before the end of the year.