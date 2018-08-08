D.C. police are looking for a man and two women believed to be suspects in three armed kidnapping attempts along the U Street corridor in Northwest Washington.

One of the attempts happened around 11:30 p.m. on July 14, according to D.C. police. One of the assailants came up to a victim near 13th and U streets NW. The victim got into a vehicle with the robber. The victim was then assaulted with a handgun and items were stolen as another person drove the vehicle.

The kidnappers drove the victim to several locations and withdrew money. The victim eventually was able to get out of the vehicle and escaped in Maryland. The victim got medical treatment for non life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

The kidnappers in that case are described as a black man and a black woman. They were seen driving a four-door sedan, according to a surveillance video provided by police. In the video, a man is seen in a gray sweatshirt and ripped jeans walking with a woman who is wearing all black and pink-and-green sneakers.

Another incident happened around 1 a.m. on July 27, police said, in the 600 block of U Street near Florida Avenue and Howard University Hospital. The circumstances were similar — the robber came up to the victim, who agreed to get into a vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, two more attackers assaulted the victim with a handgun and stole property, according to police.

The attackers then drove the victim to several locations and withdrew money. Eventually, the victim got away in Virginia and went to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

In that case, the kidnappers were described as a black man and two black women. They were reportedly driving a four-door SUV.

A third incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, police said. In that case, the victim got into the robber’s light-colored, four-door Honda sedan, thinking it was a ride-share.

Once the victim realized that “he was not in his ride share vehicle,” police said in a statement that he “asked to exit the vehicle several times.” But one of the robbers pulled out a gun and took items from the victim while another robber drove away. They too drove the victim to several locations and withdrew money. Eventually, the victim was able to escape in Maryland and got medical treatment at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A surveillance camera video showed a black man, wearing a gray sweatshirt jacket and sweatpants and a white baseball hat, along with a black woman who was wearing a black, white and red striped shirt.

Authorities said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.