The incident began around noon on Tuesday when authorities received a call reporting that an armed man had taken hostages at a convenience store, according to police. The store was in the 500 block of West Main Street in Luray, which is about 90 miles west of Washington.
Personnel arrived “en masse” from several agencies, and an effort was made over an extended period to engage the man over a loudspeaker, state police said.
The man did not heed repeated commands to put down his weapon and leave the store, according to state police. It was not clear whether he responded in any way.
At some point, police said, he came to the front of the store, opened the door and then he went back inside.
About 1:15 p,m., state police said, the man went out the front doors of the store “with a long gun that he pointed at law enforcement.”
According to the state police, officers at the scene fired at him.
It was not immediately clear how many law enforcement officers fired or to what agencies they belonged. The officers were not named. State police said a trooper was “involved” in the shooting, but details of his involvement were not specified.
The man who was shot died at the scene, state police said.
No law enforcement officers were injured, police said. No information was available about who the hostages were or why they were held.
Luray is a town of about 5,000 in Page County, south of Winchester and Front Royal, and north of Harrisonburg.