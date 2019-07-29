Three times in recent days, a man has jumped from a car in Northeast Washington and held up three victims at gunpoint, D.C. police said Monday.

In each case, the police said, “transgender individuals were victimized.”

Police said the first robbery occurred at 3:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Second Street NE. The next was about 2:15 a.m. on July 24 in the 600 block of K Street NE. The third was about 2:55 a.m. in the 5500 block of Hunt Place NE.

Police said they are looking for a suspect who was described as a black man who was in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11 , with a medium build. He wore brown or tan overalls and a black skullcap, police said.

In at least one incident, police said, he fled in a dark-colored Jeep SUV.

