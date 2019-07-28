D.C. police announced an arrest Sunday in a shooting that left one man dead inside an Anacostia barber shop just over two weeks ago.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Dalonta Jackson, of Southeast Washington, on Saturday and charged him with second-degree murder while armed. He is accused in the July 10 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Andre Broadie, of Northeast D.C.

Police said officers on patrol heard gunshots around 3:30 p.m. and found Broadie suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the barber shop, in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news