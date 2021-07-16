The attorney listed for Tate in electronic court records, Adam D. Harris, declined to comment. Efforts to reach Tate were not successful. She was charged with simple assault and attempted possession of a prohibited weapon. Her next court hearing is Nov. 5.
An arrest affidavit filed in court on Friday says Tate and three other people confronted a man in his apartment in the 5200 block of Hayes Street NE. One of Tate’s co-defendants and the victim have two children together, the documents state.
The affidavit alleges Tate put her hands on the man’s neck, tried to choke him and hit him over the head with a bottle. The affidavit also says others punched and kicked the man, cut him on the shoulder and stabbed him in the abdomen.
In the affidavit, police say Tate told officers the man was the aggressor. Two others charged told police they tried to break up the incident, the affidavit says.
Police said they arrested three people in addition to Tate. The charges include simple assault and weapons counts. Police said in the affidavit that Tate is related to at least one of them.