By Martin WeilToday at 10:17 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 10:17 p.m. EDTShare this storyAn arrest has been made in connection with an apparent double homicide that occurred in the District last month, the police said.Michael Pate, 31, and Djuan Proctor, 28, were fatally shot Sept. 18 in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE, the police said. Both were from Northeast Washington, according to authorities. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightThe police said Marquis Bullocks, 28, of Northeast, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of murder. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...