One person carried out a small-scale crime wave last week in the Foggy Bottom and Georgetown areas of Northwest Washington, stealing two cars and committing two armed robberies, according to the D.C. police.

They said an arrest was made.

In the first of the incidents, on Tuesday, a car was taken in the 1000 block of 24th Street NW about 12:15 a.m.

The next day, police said, a business was robbed at gunpoint in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue about 11:15 p. m. The robber fled with cash from the register.

On Thursday, police said, a man confronted two people on the street in the 2500 block of K Street NW about 12:30 a.m. He took property from both at gunpoint, the police said.

On Friday, police said, the man took a car from the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW about 3:30 a.m.

Later that day, police said, Sadek Mohammed, 24, of Northeast, DC, was arrested on a warrant and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of car theft.

