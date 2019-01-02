A Southeast Washington man was arrested and charged in a domestic-related fatal shooting that occurred Sunday in Oxon Hill, according to Prince George’s County police.

Rondell Fletcher, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Tyamonee Johnson, 22, of Fort Washington, police said.

Fletcher shot Johnson at around 7:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Mystic Avenue during a “dispute over a third party,” police said.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fletcher is being held in Prince George’s County jail.