Prince George’s police said Francisco Sosa, 18, was arrested in Georgia in a 2018 homicide in the county. They said he had no fixed address. (Prince George’s County Police photo)

The third person sought in a gang-related homicide in Prince George’s County last year has been taken into custody in Georgia, the county police said Tuesday.

They said Francisco Sosa, 18, was arrested in Gwinnett County, Ga., and was awaiting extradition to Prince George’s. Sosa had no fixed address the police said.

A police statement did not say what he was doing in Georgia or what led authorities to him.

He was sought in connection with the death of Herson Mejia-Alvarez, 19, of Riverdale. Mejia-Alvarez was found May 23 in a wooded area near the 8900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, the police said. They said the cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma.

Two teenaged brothers were arrested in the case in June. Both were 16 when arrested, police said. They have been charged as adults with murder, the police said.

According to the police the killing was “gang-motivated.” Sosa and the two others were members of a gang, police said. Charging documents described them as members of MS-13.