A man was arrested Sunday on a charge of exposing himself in the West End/Dupont Circle area of the District, and police said they would investigate whether any link existed to other incidents in that general area.

In Sunday’s incident, police said a man approached a victim in the 2100 block of N Street NW around 11 p.m. and exposed himself, then fled.

They said Douglass Lee Pritchard,58, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with a lewd, indecent or obscene act.

On June 3, police said, someone approached a victim in the 1400 block of 17th Street NW about 11 p.m. and exposed himself.

Earlier this year, female victims reported several incidents of a different sort in neighborhoods not far away, including Georgetown and Foggy Bottom. In those incidents, what police described as sexual contact was made without permission.