Police have made an arrest in the case of a man who was shot and then pushed out of a car onto a busy roadway in Maryland along the District border.

Malique Lewis, 20, of Southeast Washington has been charged with first-degree murder and assault in the fatal shooting of Armani Coles, 27, according to Prince George’s County police.

Coles was one of three friends killed on Dec. 28 in the area, D.C. police said.

Officers found Coles, of Northwest Washington, lying on the roadway near Kenilworth and Eastern avenues in Capitol Heights around 6:20 p.m. Dec. 28. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prince George’s police said detectives are still investigating the motive in the case.

Lewis was seen on surveillance video from a McDonald’s driving Coles’s stolen car the day after the shooting, according to police charging documents. Lewis may have also bragged on social media about eluding police after law-enforcement pursued the stolen car in the District on Dec. 31, saying on his public Twitter account, “the Feds got behind him but I lost them,” charging documents state.

Coles was the father of an 8-year-old son and worked as a custodian at a school in the District.

“I would like to say to Malique Lewis, when you took Armani’s life you took a great father and son away from us,” Coles’s mother, Amber Coles, said in a Facebook message.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham has said Armani Coles’s shooting could be linked to two other killings that occurred on the same day in the District. Newsham said Coles and the two other victims, Ronzay Green and Kerrice Lewis, were friends.

[Three friends were killed on a single day in the D.C. area. Police think the cases may be linked.]

Green, 23, of Northeast, was the first of the three killed on Dec. 28. He was outside of a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE when he was fatally shot.

Coles was found wounded and lying on the roadway near Interstate 295 hours later about a mile away from the 7-Eleven.

An hour later, police found Kerrice Lewis in the trunk of her burning Lexus in the 800 block of Adrian Place SE. She had be shot several times, police said.

Dennis Whitaker, 23, of Northeast was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed in Green’s shooting.

Police have not announced an arrest in Kerrice Lewis’s case.

Court records show Malique Lewis is on probation for a PCP and gun charge stemming from a 2016 case in the District.

He is jailed in Prince George’s County and being held without bond.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.