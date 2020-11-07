In the Foggy Bottom robbery, victims were held up at knifepoint in the 2200 block of Virginia Avenue NW on Oct. 17. A victim was held up at gunpoint Oct. 22 in the 4000 block of Harrison Street NW, in the Chevy Chase area, and later that night, victims were beaten and robbed in the 2100 block of Wyoming Avenue NW, in Kalorama, police said.
The Georgetown robbery, which involved a gun, took place Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of 29th Street NW, according to the police.
The other two robberies, both involving guns, occurred Oct. 21 in the 1200 block of W Street NW, and Oct. 23 in the 800 block of Longfellow Street NW, the police said.
At least four of the six incidents involved more than one robber, according to the police.
Police said Mekhi Truesdale, 18, of Northeast Washington, was arrested on Thursday and charged in all six incidents. The incidents remain under investigation, the police said.