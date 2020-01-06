The victim, Filomena Vasquez, was sitting at her kitchen table — next to an open Bible and near a window — when she was shot several times, said Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski.

AD

Vasquez had spent the holiday with her husband and family. It appears she “had taken the moment to rest after a long day of making-merry for her family, and was reflecting on the Bible,” Stawinski said.

AD

The chief called the of the murder “truly pointless.”

The suspect, he said, “just shows up at a residence, and starts arbitrarily firing into this home. And this could have been much worse. There were several children in that home that could have been injured or killed.”

Stawinski’s warm words about the victim reflected what her neighbors had said earlier.

“Every time I would come outside she would say, ‘Hola Ebony, how are you doing?’” neighbor Ebony Jones, 24, said in an earlier interview. “She was always reading her Bible, and she was always cooking.”

AD

Jones said Vasquez, who was from El Salvador, had five children and at least seven young grandchildren.

Another neighbor, Edit Sayko, who lived two doors down from Vasquez, said the family seemed to always be growing. In recent years, she said, Vasquez’s family renovated the house to make more room.

AD

Sayko said she heard a commotion when the incident occurred.

“I didn’t recognize it as gunshots,” Sayko said. “Then I looked out the window and saw the police cars and the ambulance and said, ‘Oh my God, not them.’ … They were the nicest, friendliest and kindest family.”

Nixon Aguilar, who lived across the street, said earlier that Vasquez sometimes picked his little sister up from school and brought her home when his family couldn’t.

AD

“They were just really good people,” said Aguilar, 22, adding that he was shocked when he heard gunshots Wednesday night. Aguilar said that at first he thought they were fireworks and learned from news reports Thursday morning what had happened.

AD