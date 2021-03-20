An arrest was made Friday in a fatal shooting on a Metro subway platform, the D.C. police said.

The victim Marcus Covington, 49, was shot Feb. 23 on the platform of the Anacostia Metro station, the police said. He died the next day, they said.

Police said Kirk Spencer, 26, of Southeast was arrested and charged with murder in the death.

Police have said some sort of confrontation occurred on the platform before the shooting.