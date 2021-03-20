By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 20, 2021 at 5:29 a.m. UTCAn arrest was made Friday in a fatal shooting on a Metro subway platform, the D.C. police said.The victim Marcus Covington, 49, was shot Feb. 23 on the platform of the Anacostia Metro station, the police said. He died the next day, they said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice said Kirk Spencer, 26, of Southeast was arrested and charged with murder in the death.Police have said some sort of confrontation occurred on the platform before the shooting. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy