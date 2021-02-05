An arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred last July in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Shanika Williams, 28,of Northeast, was found fatally shot about 4 a.m. on July 12 in the 800 block of 19th Street NE, police said.

They said Steven Robinson, 29, of Southeast Washington, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder.

An investigation indicated the homicide was domestic, the police said.