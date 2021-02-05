By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 6, 2021 at 4:30 a.m. UTCAn arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred last July in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.Shanika Williams, 28,of Northeast, was found fatally shot about 4 a.m. on July 12 in the 800 block of 19th Street NE, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey said Steven Robinson, 29, of Southeast Washington, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder.An investigation indicated the homicide was domestic, the police said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy