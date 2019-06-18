Five times this month, a stranger has entered houses on Capitol Hill, sometimes taking things before fleeing, according to the D.C. police. On Sunday, in what might seem an act of particular recklessness, a house was entered on the same street as a police substation.

Hours later, and in another Capitol Hill neighborhood, police said they made an arrest in connection with all five incidents.

The incidents, a police lieutenant wrote, were all similar, “apparently involving the same suspect.” They occurred at private homes, with entry in most cases made through rear doorway areas, the lieutenant, Damion Taylor, wrote on a police Internet bulletin board.

In the first police district, which includes most of Capitol Hill, the intruder had risen “to the top of our most wanted lists,” Taylor wrote.

But despite police efforts, the series of incidents apparently continued through Sunday. Around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to a police statement, an intruder entered an occupied house in the 500 block of E Street SE. After taking property, police said, the intruder fled.

The first district police substation is in that block, on the northeast corner of Fifth and E Streets. It was not clear whether the E Street burglary was on the north side of E or the south side. The two sides are separated by Marion Park.

According to the police statement, the last incident in the series also occurred Sunday, in the afternoon, in the 400 block of 11th Street NE.

As described by Taylor, a key event in their investigation occurred Sunday night, just before midnight. Taylor wrote that a citizen reported “a suspicious person” walking through alleys in the 500 block of F Street NE.

Officers converged on the area. Someone ran from them, but an arrest was made, Taylor said.

Police said Romeo Anthony Cole, 33, of Southeast Washington was charged with three counts of unlawful entry and two counts of second degree burglary.

