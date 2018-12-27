A Virginia man was arrested this week after a teenage girl reported being filmed in a dressing room at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax County, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded to a call about 4 p.m. Christmas Eve after the victim reported seeing a black device pointing down from the wall of her dressing room at the Forever 21 store and that she suspected photos were taken of her, Fairfax County police said.

Mumtaz Rauf, 39, of Alexandria, who was seen exiting the store, was arrested with a pinhole camera and battery-powered Bluetooth transmitter that police suspect was used to remotely gather images from fitting rooms, authorities said. Rauf was charged with unlawful filming of a minor, a felony.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with additional information to call 703-591-0966.