A suspect was arrested Sunday in the shooting Friday outside the Greenbelt Metro station, the Metro Transit Police said.

They said transit police arrested Reginald Raquan Felix, 18, of District Heights, Md., on a charge of attempted murder.

The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. on a path linking the parking lot to the rail station, the transit police said. They said an argument preceded the shooting.

Five shots were fired, and the victim was hit four times, the police said. He is in stable condition at a hospital, the transit police said.

According to the police, surveillance cameras aided in their investigation.