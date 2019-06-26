Police have made an arrest in the sexual assault of a woman who was threatened with a gun and forced into a car while she was on a walk, authorities said Wednesday.

Kalvine McGee, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with first-degree rape and faces other charges in the assault, Prince George’s County police said.

The woman had been walking near Cipriano Road and Tuckerman Street in Lanham around 4 a.m. Monday when a man forced her into a car and drove her to a parking lot before sexually assaulting her, police said.

McGee and the woman did not know each other, police said. Detectives identified and arrested McGee, who admitted he was involved in the assault, police said.

He is being held in county jail without bond.



