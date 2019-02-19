A suspect has been arrested in the death of a man who was intentionally struck by a vehicle in the District after an argument, the D.C. police said.

Police said Morris Kenya Harley, 36, who did not have a listed address, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

He was charged in the death of of Daniel Olaya, 35, of Bowie, MD., the police said.

They said Olaya was in an argument about 1:45 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 1900 block of Fourth Street NW. During the dispute, police said, Olaya was struck intentionally with a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle then fled, the police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died the next day of his injuries.

According to those who knew him, Olaya graduated from Bowie High School and trained as a sound engineer. They said he was considered skilled at creating “beats” from computer programs that can be played in the background of rap music.

