The incident happened around 6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2019. Police said Pericles Apostolou, a 93-year-old man from Falls Church, was crossing Arlington Boulevard near Summerfield Road in the Falls Church area and was struck by a pickup truck.

Police said Apostolou was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The truck, police said, did not stop and fled the scene.

Authorities said they had received tips and other leads in identifying and locating Smith.

Officials said they have three other unsolved hit-and-run incidents where pedestrians were killed in 2018 and 2019. Those cases happened on Dec. 29, 2018, in Reston; Feb. 26, 2019, in McLean, and a third was on Oct. 6, 2019, in Mount Vernon.