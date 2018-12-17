Mzimazisi Ncube, 20, was a student at Towson University. The Gaithersburg, Md., resident was killed in a Dec. 8 hit-and-run in Towson, Md. (Baltimore Sun)

A man has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run that killed a Towson University student, authorities said.

Mzimazisi Ncube, 20, was killed on the night of Dec. 8, the Baltimore Sun reported. He was a sophomore from Montgomery County.

On Sunday, Baltimore County police said they arrested and charged Man Bahadur Gurung, 36, of Towson, Md., with four counts related to the crash, including failing to remain at the scene. He is being held at a Baltimore County jail and was denied bail, according to police.

Ncube was struck by a Toyota truck around 10:30 p.m. while crossing North Charles Street just south of Ruxton Ridge Road.

The driver left the scene as Ncube was knocked to the ground, where he was hit by a second vehicle, according to police. The second driver stopped and called 911, police said.

Ncube was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Police in Baltimore County arrested and charged Man Bahadur Gurung, 36, of Towson, Md., in the fatal hit-and-run. (Courtesy of Baltimore County Police Department)

His family said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened” by his death and that he was known for his “charisma, infectious sense of humor, caring attitude and affable smile.”

Ncube had graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 2015. He played soccer and basketball with friends and volunteered with a mentoring program for minority men in Montgomery County called Brothers, the Sun reported.

In four years with the group, he had become known for his leadership, according to the group’s founder, who called him “a model kid,” according to the Sun. At Towson, he was studying accounting, served as a volunteer and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

At a recent candlelight vigil outside Ncube’s family’s home in Gaithersburg, the Sun reported, a longtime friend, Brandon Hackey, said Ncube often made his friends laugh.

“He really did deserve all the love he got,” Hackey said, according to the Sun. “He touched the lives of so many people.”