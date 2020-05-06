A suspect was arrested Tuesday in a fatal shooting that occurred last week on New York Avenue NW, D.C. police said.

Ch’Juan Robinson, 22, of Southeast was arrested on a warrant and charged in the April 29 death of Louis Kingsbury, 32, of Southeast, police said. They said Robinson was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Kingsbury was found with “multiple gunshot wounds” about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of New York Avenue NW, after a shooting was reported, and he died at the scene, police said.

The shooting occurred in front of a carryout near the I-395 interchange, on a heavily traveled road used to leave and enter the District. At a community meeting Tuesday evening, residents expressed concern over the daylight shooting.

D.C. Police Capt. Han Kim told the group he has a “high concentration” of officers in that location. No motive for the shooting has been provided.