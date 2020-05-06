Kingsbury was found with “multiple gunshot wounds” about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of New York Avenue NW, after a shooting was reported, and he died at the scene, police said.
The shooting occurred in front of a carryout near the I-395 interchange, on a heavily traveled road used to leave and enter the District. At a community meeting Tuesday evening, residents expressed concern over the daylight shooting.
D.C. Police Capt. Han Kim told the group he has a “high concentration” of officers in that location. No motive for the shooting has been provided.