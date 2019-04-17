Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man found dead in a car in Suitland, Md., authorities said.

Malik Edouard, 20, of Temple Hills, has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Kevin Givens, 23, of Southeast Washington, Prince George’s County police said.

Givens was found dead in a car at around 6:50 p.m. on April 10 in the 3200 block of Ryan Drive after officers were called to the area over a suspicious vehicle, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the motive of the shooting but believe “the suspect and victim met through mutual acquaintances,” police said.

Edouard is in county jail and being held without bond.

