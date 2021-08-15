By Martin WeilToday at 6:09 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 6:09 p.m. EDTShareAn arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest Washington on Friday, the D.C. police said.Jereal Booker, 21, of Northwest Washington was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Talaya Campbell, 18, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightShe was shot about 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Irving Street NW, the police said. They said an investigation indicated that the killing was domestic in nature. No address was available for her. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.