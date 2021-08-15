An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest Washington on Friday, the D.C. police said.

Jereal Booker, 21, of Northwest Washington was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Talaya Campbell, 18, the police said.

She was shot about 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Irving Street NW, the police said. They said an investigation indicated that the killing was domestic in nature. No address was available for her.