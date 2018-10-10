Two people fired shots at a third person three blocks from the White House grounds, and one suspect has been arrested, the D.C. police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 30, in the 1700 block of I Street NW, near the southwest corner of Farragut Square.

It was 3 a.m., according to police, when two people fired pistols, the police said. Both fired “towards” the third person, according to police. But nobody was hit, they said.

An arrest was made Tuesday, the police said. They said Malichi Rashad Dupree, 24, of Columbia, Md., was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

Police said they are still investigating.