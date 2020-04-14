A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a grocery store in Northeast Washington in January, D.C. police said.

Jermaine Harris, 18, of Northwest, was arrested Tuesday and charged in the death of Lamar Walters, 38, of Northeast, police said. Walters was found fatally shot about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the 2400 block of Franklin Street NE, police said.

He was found in front of the Langdon Park Grocery Store in the Langdon neighborhood.

In January, police said at least 80 rounds were fired from a parked car. Walters was fatally hit and two other people were wounded.

No motive was given in the shooting. Walters’s mother has said she did not know whether her son was targeted.

On Tuesday, police said Harris was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

In a statement about the arrest, police thanked the FBI’s Washington Field Office for its assistance.