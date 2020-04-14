He was found in front of the Langdon Park Grocery Store in the Langdon neighborhood.
In January, police said at least 80 rounds were fired from a parked car. Walters was fatally hit and two other people were wounded.
No motive was given in the shooting. Walters’s mother has said she did not know whether her son was targeted.
On Tuesday, police said Harris was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
In a statement about the arrest, police thanked the FBI’s Washington Field Office for its assistance.