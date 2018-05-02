Metro Transit Police said they arrested Michael S. Powell, Jr., 27, of Alexandria, Va., in connection with the assault on a bus driver last week at the Huntington Metro station. (Metro Transit Police photo )

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with last week’s attack on a Metro bus driver at the Huntington Station, Metro Transit Police announced.

They said Michael S. Powell Jr., 27, of Alexandria was charged with malicious bodily injury in connection with the April 25 incident. The driver was punched in the face in the attack, according to the union representing the driver. The assault occurred after an earlier dispute at the Braddock Road station, according to police.

Police said a passenger was also injured. Injuries to the driver and passenger were not life-threatening, police said.