After antifreeze stains were found on driveways at burglary sites, officers stop a car and spot leaking antifreeze, police say. An arrest was reported.

Driveway stains suggestive of antifreeze were found at the sites of three burglaries and one attempt last week in Montgomery County, the police said. Then, according to police, officers stopped a car and saw something interesting: the vehicle was leaking antifreeze.

On Tuesday, the police said they had made an arrest in what might be described as the four antifreeze cases. In addition to burglary, the suspect was also charged in connection with an attempted sexual assault on a girl in her bedroom at one of the sites, police said.

It was a case that demonstrated that close observation and the use of the power of deduction is not the sole province of Sherlock Holmes and his heirs.

In the first burglary, police said, a barking dog alerted a homeowner in the 800 block of Llewellyn Manor Drive about 2 a.m. on September 20. Property had been taken, and police saw a fresh stain on the driveway. They said it “was indicative of a vehicle leaking antifreeze.”

Another burglary, with a similar stain in the driveway, was reported about 1 a.m. on Friday in the 17700 block of Tree Lawn Drive, police said. On Saturday, they said, a burglary attempt was made about 3:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Norwood Road. Again, they said, a stain was found.

A few iinutes after that incident, police said, someone broke into a house, took property and tried to attack the girl, who screamed. A stain was left on the driveway, police said.

Officers who were out looking for a suspect in the Norwood Road incident Saturday morning saw a car that attracted their attention, according to police. They said it resembled one that had been seen near the site of the attempted rape.

Officers stopped a vehicle on New Hampshire Avenue near Crystal Spring Drive, they said. The driver had property that appeared to have come from the most recent of the burglary incidents.

In addition, police said in a statement on Tuesday, officers observed that the car “was leaking antifreeze.”

Police said Thomas M. Hill, 21, of Brooke Road in the Sandy Spring area was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary. He was also charged with an attempted sexual offense, they said.