Police say that on that day, around 11:30 a.m., a relative of Ienzi’s was asleep in an upstairs bedroom and was awakened by a loud noise and the sound of Ienzi yelling. She went downstairs to find Ienzi struggling with an unknown man holding a knife, officials said, and she ran back upstairs to call 911.
Police said that a neighbor’s home surveillance system recorded a suspect fleeing the scene.
“Another family member, after reviewing the video surveillance, told detectives that he believed the suspect to be someone he knew, and provided Wilson’s name,” police said in a statement Wednesday.
It is not clear whether Wilson has an attorney. He was being held Wednesday in Virginia, pending extradition to Montgomery County, police said.