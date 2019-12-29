The victims were approached about 8:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Connecticut and shot with a handgun, the police said. They said the victims were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The assailant fled, the police said.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the the suspect, or where he was arrested.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said. They did not identirfy him.

The shooting on Connecticut followed a disruption during the annual zoo lights festival at the zoo.

Large numbers of people left the zoo after fireworks were touched off there during the festival. No motive could be learned for the shooting on the avenue, a couple of blocks south of the zoo.

A shooting in that location is highly unusual as was a disruption at the winter nighttime festival at the zoo.

