A person has been arrested in the slaying of a real estate salesman who was found dead inside a Maryland model home, officials said.

Anne Arundel County police said they would provide additional details at a news conference scheduled for late morning Friday. Steven B. Wilson, 33, of Annapolis, was found with signs of trauma Wednesday evening in the 7500 block of Newmanstown Drive in Hanover. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

[Salesman found slain inside Maryland model home]

Wilson was a sales and marketing representative who worked from the model home, according to police.

He was described as a “loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” according to a family statement released Thursday.