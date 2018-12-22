A house was burglarized Saturday in the District about two blocks from the Chevy Chase neighborhood library, according to the police. (DC Public Library photo)

A burglar alarm went off Friday morning at a house in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of upper Northwest Washington, and police said officers arrived quickly.

When they arrived about 11:20 a.m., police said, officers found that a back door to the house had been kicked in. In addition, the police said, they saw someone in a nearby alley who was carrying a bag.

It turned out, police said, that the bag was being carried by someone who had things that came from the house with the kicked-in door.

The bag-carrier was arrested and charged with burglary, the police said.

The scene of the incident is the block of McKinley that runs just east of Connecticut Avenue. It is near the Avalon Theater, a large Safeway supermarket and the Chevy Chase neighborhood library.

At the scene, police said, the items allegedly taken were returned to the homeowner they were allegedly taken from.