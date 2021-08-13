The announcement of the arrest was made Thursday. The four men who were arrested are Kwaume L. Edwards, 32; Javon L. Doyle, 31; Ahmad R. Watson, 30; and Rashad D. Dooley, 28. Norfolk police said the four men are all from Newport News, and they were indicted on 15 counts each, including murder.
“For more than a decade now investigators have been relentless in their efforts to solve this case, they have followed up on every lead necessary to ensure the Norfolk Police Department was able to deliver justice to both the surviving victim and to the Cummings family,” Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone said in a statement.
The four men are being held without bond, police said. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers.