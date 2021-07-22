Authorities have arrested and charged a man in connection with a homicide earlier this month in Southeast Washington.

D.C. police said Wednesday that they arrested and charged Klein Lawrence, 37, of no fixed address in the July 10 slaying of Vanessa Brooks-Williams.

Officials said Brooks-Williams, 34, of Southeast, was fatally shot inside her apartment in the 5100 block of Fitch Street SE in Marshall Heights.

Lawrence has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

The mother of Brooks-Williams said she felt numb at the loss of her daughter.

But Deborah Williams, 59, said: “You have to remember the good and not allow depression, sorrow and grief into your life.”

Recently, the city’s homicide count has became a topic of political debate. City officials met this month with President Biden at the White House to discuss gun-crime prevention and other public safety issues.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.