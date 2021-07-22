Lawrence has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges.
The mother of Brooks-Williams said she felt numb at the loss of her daughter.
But Deborah Williams, 59, said: “You have to remember the good and not allow depression, sorrow and grief into your life.”
Recently, the city’s homicide count has became a topic of political debate. City officials met this month with President Biden at the White House to discuss gun-crime prevention and other public safety issues.
Peter Hermann contributed to this report.