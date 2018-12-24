Police are searching for Juvon Julian Searles, 37, of no fixed address, in the July 24 fatal shooting of Paul Williams Jr. of Southeast. (D.C.police)

D.C. police announced Monday that an arrest warrant has been issued in the fatal shooting of a man in July in Shaw.

Juvon Julian Searles, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with second-degree murder. He was being sought as of Monday.

Police said the charges stem from the shooting of Paul Williams Jr., 46, of Southeast. He was shot about 8:15 p.m. on July 24 in the 800 block of R Street NW, near the Shaw-Howard University Metro station.

Williams was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police did not discuss a possible motive.

Williams’s nephew, Marquiawn Williams, 25, of Northeast, was fatally shot on Benning Road in Northeast Washington in September. Police have said they believe the two shootings were not related.

The younger Williams was shot during an argument with another man, either over a suspicious glance or money owed, according to police. An arrest has been made in that case.