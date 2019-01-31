Dontaye Jamahl Hunt, 18, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the case. (Montgomery County Police)

An 18-year-old from Silver Spring was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in a case that began several days ago after two men were found fatally shot inside a crashed car in Montgomery County.

The murder suspect, Dontaye Jamahl Hunt, is due to make his first court appearance Friday. He is being held on no-bond status in the case, which police say stemmed from a planned marijuana deal.

The roots of the incident go back to at least Monday, police say, when another 18-year-old, Noah Foster Barnett, also of Silver Spring, contacted a Laurel man about a marijuana deal. That led to communications involving Hunt and at least one of the victims, according to police.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Hunt met with the Laurel man and another person in the 11500 block of Stewart Lane in the county’s White Oak area.

“Minutes later, witnesses described hearing gun shots and observed a vehicle speeding away from the scene,” police officials said in a news release on Thursday.

At 8:37 p.m., a county 911 operator received a call about a crashed car a short distance away on Stewart Lane. Police said they found two men fatally shot in the car: Jordan Alexander Radway, 23, of Laurel, and Christian Deon Roberts, 24, of Silver Spring.



Noah Foster Barnett, 18, was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana. (Montgomery County Police)

Barnett was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana in the case. He was being held in jail Thursday on a $3,500 bond.

Court records did not indicate if either suspect has retained an attorney.

