The Alexandria incident began after shots were reportedly fired in the 800 block of N. Patrick Street around 8:40 p.m., Alexandria police said.
“Multiple buildings were struck,” the police said. No injuries were reported.
Police said they began following a car in connection with their investigation. A pursuit started, ending in Southeast Washington shortly after 9 p.m., Alexandria police said. The three in custody in Washington were picked up in connection with the gunfire in Alexandria, Alexandria police said.
The man discovered on the roadway beneath the freeway in Southeast was found just after 9 p.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department.
Alexandria police said they were continuing early Wednesday morning to investigate the incident involving the shots and the chase.
Details were “still developing,” they said.
D.C. police said Alexandria police came into the District, but no other details were available, and they said they too were still investigating.