The two customers left the car, and one assaulted the employee before both returned to the car, according to the sheriff’s office.
After the two returned to the car, it drove toward people outside the front of the restaurant, “striking and injuring several” the sheriff’s office said. It then crashed through the front doors, backed out and left, according to the sheriff’s office.
Several people were treated for injuries that did not appear life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.
In a statement the sheriff’s office said Tanesha Renea Williams, 25, of Waldorf, and Diamond Shanay Johnson, 28, also of Waldorf, were arrested Monday. Both were charged with first and second degree assault and Williams was also charged with traffic violations, the sheriff’s office said.
In an e mail, a spokesman for the Prince George’s corrections said both had been correctional officers with the county corrections department since 2018. They were not on duty at the time of the alleged incident, the spokesman said, He said they would be “ in a non-operational status pending the disposition of their cases.”