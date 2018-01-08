They are twin brothers and between the two of them, they have been charged in connection with three of the recent robberies of construction workers in the District, D.C. police said.

Several such robberies were reported in the city last year.

Authorities said Saturday that workers were robbed Nov. 27 in the 2800 block of 30th Street NE, Nov. 29 in the 3600 block of Camden Street SE, and Dec. 22 in the 3700 block of Southern Avenue SE.

D.C. police said Tyquise Powell, 18, of Southeast was charged with armed robbery in the first two incidents, and Tyrese Powell, 18, of Southeast was charged with armed robbery in the third. A police department official said the two are twins.

Three robbers took part in the 30th Street and the Southern Avenue robberies, police said. They said two robbers took part in the Camden Street holdup.