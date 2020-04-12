Two Montgomery County residents have been arrested and charged in connection with fires at a church in Wheaton, according to the county fire department. One of the two has also been arrested in connection with the defacing of a synagogue in Rockville, according to county police.

Andrew L. Costas and Rebecca Matathias were both arrested on second-degree arson charges in connection with small fires set Wednesday in the 11800 block of Claridge Road in Wheaton, county fire department spokesman Pete Piringer wrote in a tweet.

The address is that of St. Catherine Laboure Roman Catholic Church, and a priest at the church confirmed Sunday that fires were set there.

Online court records indicate that Costas is 28 and lives in Rockville and that Matathias is 23 and lives in Brookeville, Md.

Authorities were sent to the Wheaton address Wednesday in response to an automatic fire alarm and found several small fires that appeared suspicious, Piringer said. There was no indication of any injury or significant damage. Photographs showed charring of an outer wall.

In the Rockville incident, county police said swastikas and derogatory epithets were painted March 28 on the building of the Tikvat Israel Congregation in the 2200 block of Baltimore Road.

Police described the Rockville incident as hate-based vandalism.

They said Friday that they had arrested Costas in the synagogue incident and charged him with defacing religious property and damaging a group’s property because of their religious beliefs.

Matathias was released on bond Friday, according to court records. A woman who answered the phone at her home said Matathias had no comment.

Costas was being held with jail. No attorney was listed for him in court records.