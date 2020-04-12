The address is that of St. Catherine Laboure Roman Catholic Church, and a priest at the church confirmed Sunday that fires were set there.
Online court records indicate that Costas is 28 and lives in Rockville and that Matathias is 23 and lives in Brookeville, Md.
Authorities were sent to the Wheaton address Wednesday in response to an automatic fire alarm and found several small fires that appeared suspicious, Piringer said. There was no indication of any injury or significant damage. Photographs showed charring of an outer wall.
In the Rockville incident, county police said swastikas and derogatory epithets were painted March 28 on the building of the Tikvat Israel Congregation in the 2200 block of Baltimore Road.
Police described the Rockville incident as hate-based vandalism.
They said Friday that they had arrested Costas in the synagogue incident and charged him with defacing religious property and damaging a group’s property because of their religious beliefs.
Matathias was released on bond Friday, according to court records. A woman who answered the phone at her home said Matathias had no comment.
Costas was being held with jail. No attorney was listed for him in court records.