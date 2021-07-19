Virginia law does not require the release of the names of juvenile victims.
According to police, the three adult suspects met the victim for a marijuana deal. The suspects had been planning to rob the victim, who was shot and killed.
The 17-year-old suspect, who was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, is accused of allegedly being involved in planning to rob the victim, according to police. He’s being held at a juvenile detention center, police said.
The three men who were arrested and charged with murder are Adrian K. Bryant, 19, of Woodbridge; Daezon A. Harris, 20, of New Haven, Conn.; Misae T. Walker, 22, of Capital Heights.
It was not immediately clear if the four suspects had lawyers. The three men, who are being held without bond, are expected to appear in court in September, police said.