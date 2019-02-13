It was misty, foggy, and rainy in Washington on Tuesday, but 12:30 p.m. is still broad daylight (such as it was) and that, according to the D.C. police, was when thieves decided to break into a car on a street just south of Dupont Circle.

The street was the one-block long Jefferson Place, which runs west of Connecticut Avenue to 19th Street NW.

According to the police, two members of the second police district’s crime suppression team were in that area when they saw two people break a car window and take things from inside the vehicle.

Two teenagers were taken into custody, on charges of theft and destroying property, the police said.

Taking property from cars is one of the more persistent of offenses not merely in the District, but throughout the metropolitan area. Often it occurs at night when the thieves and their activity are more difficult to spot.

In Prince George’s County, police have been unrelenting in efforts to persuade the public to take steps to reduce vulnerability to thefts from cars. These include locking vehicles and removing valuables from view.

However, statistical evidence indicates the stubbornness of the problem. On Tuesday the Prince George’s police said 17 thefts from cars were reported on Monday.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news