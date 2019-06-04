Police on Tuesday said they have made arrests in two of the three homicides that occurred in the District during and immediately after a particularly violent Memorial Day holiday weekend.

D.C. police said they arrested Herman Sylvester Williams, 28, of Southeast Washington, on Tuesday in connection with a homicide that occurred May 28 in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE.

He was charged with second-degree murder in the death of William Boykin, 36, of District Heights, Md., police said.

Police said Boykin was found when police went to the Birney Place address about four minutes after midnight on May 28 in response to a report of the sound of gunfire.

An arrest was also reported Tuesday in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Sunday, the day before Memorial Day. In that incident, Michael Hooker, 44, was killed about 5:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, police said.

Travis Russell, 35, of Southeast, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in that death, police said Tuesday.

At least 20 people were reported shot in the period from May 25 to just after midnight May 28. It was not clear how many arrests may have been made in connection with the nonfatal shootings.

In the third homicide of the holiday period, Maurice Scott, 15, was shot about 10:30 a.m. the day before Memorial Day in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news