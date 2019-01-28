Police said they have made arrests in two unrelated incidents of “unlawful touching” at the University of Maryland at College Park.

In one incident, a man has been accused of grabbing a U-Md.student’s hand and forcing her to touch his groin area.

The student was walking along Fieldhouse Drive near the student union on Sunday, shortly before 5 p.m., when a man approached her and placed his arm around her, U-Md. police said. The man then grabbed her and made her touch him before she ran away to safety, they said.

Patrick Craig Locke, 26, of the District, has been charged with unlawful touching, second-degree assault and school trespassing in the incident, police said.

Campus police also said they have arrested a man in connection with a reported intrusion into a female student’s dorm room.

The student reported that a man got into her bed in Elkton Hall about 6:30 a.m. Sunday through an unlocked door and “made contact” with her. Police didn’t specify the nature of the contact.

The woman shouted and the man left, police said.

The student also told police that during the incident he mentioned “OG Legend.” Police did not provide the meaning of the reference.

Police said more details in the Elkton Hall incident will be released, and there “is no threat to the campus community.”

Martin Weil contributed to this report.