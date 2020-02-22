It occurred at about 6:15 a.m., the D.C. police said. They said that in addition to being robbed, the victim was assaulted and taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries.
Six days later, the police said, and about two blocks away, another victim was assaulted and robbed about 7:30 a.m.
In a relatively unusual step, the FBI field office, which is at 4th and F Streets NW, issued a wanted poster in connection with the two assaults and robberies.
On Friday, the D.C. police reported that arrests had been made. According to the police, Christian Lopez-Lucca, 19, and Olivia Dansby, 20, were both charged with robbery by force in the two incidents. No address could be determined for either of the two, the police said.
In addition, police said, they were both charged with robbery by force in an incident that occurred Feb. 13 at about 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of 14th Street NW. In that incident, one person assaulted the victim and took property, and two people fled the scene, police said.