In the movies, robberies are often plotted with great care to avoid detection. In real life, two robberies were reported this month at Judiciary Square, a downtown Washington neighborhood that teems with armed law enforcement officers and appears an unlikely site for street crime.

The first robbery, according to D.C. police, was Feb. 6, in the 400 block of F Street NW, a stone’s throw from the Washington field office of the FBI, and not much farther from federal and local courthouses, the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington and D.C. police headquarters.

It occurred at about 6:15 a.m., the D.C. police said. They said that in addition to being robbed, the victim was assaulted and taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries.

Six days later, the police said, and about two blocks away, another victim was assaulted and robbed about 7:30 a.m.

In a relatively unusual step, the FBI field office, which is at 4th and F Streets NW, issued a wanted poster in connection with the two assaults and robberies.

On Friday, the D.C. police reported that arrests had been made. According to the police, Christian Lopez-Lucca, 19, and Olivia Dansby, 20, were both charged with robbery by force in the two incidents. No address could be determined for either of the two, the police said.

In addition, police said, they were both charged with robbery by force in an incident that occurred Feb. 13 at about 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of 14th Street NW. In that incident, one person assaulted the victim and took property, and two people fled the scene, police said.