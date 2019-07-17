An instructor at an art center in Gaithersburg, Md., has been charged with sexual abuse of two young boy students, authorities said.

Montgomery County police said they arrested and charged Gene Alphonse Brugada Pasay, 30 of Silver Spring, with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor on Monday.

Police said Pasay was an instructor at the Renaissance Art Center on Gaither Road when he allegedly abused two boys, ages 10 and 11. The boys were students of his at the center.

Investigators said the abuse happened between September 2018 and March 2019 during an art class at the center. Police said in a statement that the abuse included Pasay making “sexual gestures, talking about topics of a sexual and graphic nature, and showing the two students inappropriate videos and photographs.”

Police said they learned of the abuse in June.

Pasay is being held without bond, police said.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Pasay is advised to call investigators at 240-773-5400.

