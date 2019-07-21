As many as five people were shot Sunday night in two separate incidents in Southeast and Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

Police reported the first of the shootings in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE, in the Congress Heights area.

Rescue workers took two people to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.

The second shooting occurred in the 2300 block of 15th Street NE, police said on Twitter.

The D.C. fire department took three people to hospitals from the site, authorities said.

Conditions for the three were not immediately available.

